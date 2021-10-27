Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGEN opened at $273.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.98 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

