Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

