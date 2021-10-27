Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

