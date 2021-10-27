Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 693.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 227,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 85.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 485,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 223,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.71 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.05.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

