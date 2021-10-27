Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 195,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 107,254 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

