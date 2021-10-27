Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of IDEA opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.86. The company has a market capitalization of £723.90 million and a P/E ratio of 945.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

