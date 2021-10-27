Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of IDEA opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.86. The company has a market capitalization of £723.90 million and a P/E ratio of 945.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

