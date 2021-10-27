Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $32,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

