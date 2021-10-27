Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,276 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

NYSE GPN opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

