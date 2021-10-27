MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.15%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

