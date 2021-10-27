Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.