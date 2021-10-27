SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

