Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.