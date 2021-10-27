Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEGRO (SGRO)

SEGRO (LON: SGRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2021 – SEGRO is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price target on the stock.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,316 ($17.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

