Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 11,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,451,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

XM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,693,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

