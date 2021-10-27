Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.57. 849,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 509,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$522.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

