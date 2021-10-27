SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $335.49 and last traded at $342.14. 47,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,651,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

