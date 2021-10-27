Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 125,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,793,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

