Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.97. 2,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,711,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

