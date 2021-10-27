Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $59,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

