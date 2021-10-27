Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Leggett & Platt worth $63,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.