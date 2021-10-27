Northern Trust Corp Has $62.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $62,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

