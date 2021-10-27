Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $62,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

