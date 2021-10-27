Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $64,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

