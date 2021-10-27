Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,631 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,631 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 120.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,428 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -860.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.