Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trinseo by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

