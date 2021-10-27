Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

