PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBS opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

