PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 30,775 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

