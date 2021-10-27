Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

