PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 19,990 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.24% of DHB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

