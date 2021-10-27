KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after buying an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after buying an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

