Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $21.26 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 327,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Stifel Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

