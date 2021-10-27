Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,530,835 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,530,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,791,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

