Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 58.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

