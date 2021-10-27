Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Millicom International Cellular worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $4,683,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

