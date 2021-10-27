Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,499 shares.The stock last traded at $57.15 and had previously closed at $57.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.