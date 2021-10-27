Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,091 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.