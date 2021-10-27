Columbia Banking System (COLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

