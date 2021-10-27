Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 38,945 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

