Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Sleep Number worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $7,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNBR stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

