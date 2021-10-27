Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,963 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

