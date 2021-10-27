Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 996,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of SpartanNash worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

