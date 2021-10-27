Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

