Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.90. Icosavax shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.