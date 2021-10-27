Evolent Health (EVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

