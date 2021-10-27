Marriott International (MAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

