Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

