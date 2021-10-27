iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,480 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $20.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

