Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BFST stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

