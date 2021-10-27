Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 131.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

